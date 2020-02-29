×
Ryan Palmer reaches in two to set up birdie at Honda

In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Ryan Palmer lands his 207-yard second shot on the green, 21 feet from the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.