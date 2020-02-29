×
Murray's electric ace celebration, Fleetwood's first 54-hole lead

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of The Honda Classic, where Grayson Murray celebrated like he won the golf tournament with his ace at the rocking 17th, where Tommy Fleetwood took his first 54-hole lead on the PGA TOUR with a 48-footer.