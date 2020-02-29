Matthew Wolff’s impressive second leads to birdie at Honda

|
In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 187-yard second shot from the rough to within 14 feet of the cup at the par-3 5th hole. He would two putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
