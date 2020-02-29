×
2020 PLAYERS Championship, March 12-15

THE PLAYERS Championship is Our Gold Standard. Experience the very best the PGA TOUR has to offer with 4 days of intense competition and pure entertainment LIVE from the iconic TPC Sawgrass. The Strongest field in golf including Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and defending Champions, Rory McIlroy take on Pete Dye's Masterpiece, March 12-15. For complete coverage visit pgatour.com