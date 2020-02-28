×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tommy Fleetwood’s lucky bounce sets up birdie at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood hits his 310-yard tee shot on the par-5 3rd hole to 270 yards. His approach goes for 230 yards to 55 feet then he two putts for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.