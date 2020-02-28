Tommy Fleetwood’s lucky bounce sets up birdie at Honda

|
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood hits his 310-yard tee shot on the par-5 3rd hole to 270 yards. His approach goes for 230 yards to 55 feet then he two putts for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
