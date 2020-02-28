Steele's wild lip-around, Woodland's ace robbery and Schwartzel's eagle hole-out

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of The Honda Classic, where leader Brendan Steele's near ace went all the way around the hole in incredible fashion, Gary Woodland also got robbed of an ace on the same hole and Charl Schwartzel's eagle found the bottom of the cup from 206 yards out.
