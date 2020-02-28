×
Shane Lowry sinks 19-footer for birdie at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Shane Lowry drains a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.