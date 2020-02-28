×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler’s birdie putt on No. 15 at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Rickie Fowler sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.