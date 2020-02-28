×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Louis Oosthuizen walks in birdie at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Louis Oosthuizen walks in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.