×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harry Higgs drains birdie putt from the fringe at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harry Higgs sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.