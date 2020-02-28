×
Brooks Koepka chips in for birdie at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brooks Koepka chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.