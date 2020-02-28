×
Billy Horschel’s tee shot sets up birdie at Honda

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Billy Horschel hits his 188-yard tee shot on the par-3 7th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.