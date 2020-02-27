Woodland's mic drop, Koepka's 'Home Game' and English's chip-in lead

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 1 of The Honda Classic, where local resident Gary Woodland dropped the mic with his chip-in, Jupiter's own Brooks Koepka rocked the kicks but not the scorecard and Harris English takes the lead with his hole-out.
