Viktor Hovland sticks dials in approach to set up birdie at Honda

In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Viktor Hovland sticks his 139-yard approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.