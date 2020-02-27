×
Tommy Fleetwood’s impressive second leads to birdie at Honda

In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood lands his 214-yard second on the green and rolls in his ball within 16 feet of the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.