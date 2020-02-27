×
Justin Rose’s bunker play leads to birdie at Honda

In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Justin Rose gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.