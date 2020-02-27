×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harold Varner III’s birdie bunker shot at Honda

In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III holes a 46-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.