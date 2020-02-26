×
Rory McIlroy's winning highlights from The Honda Classic 2012

At The Honda Classic 2012, Rory McIlroy claimed his 3rd victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 66-67-66-69 to finish at 12-under-par.