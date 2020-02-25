Shriners Hospitals for Children patients take VIP trip to WGC-Mexico

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Briana, Diego and Arlet are patients at the Mexico Shriners Hospitals for Children. They took a special behind-the-scenes tour in Mexico City during the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.