Shriners Hospitals for Children patients take VIP trip to WGC-Mexico

Briana, Diego and Arlet are patients at the Mexico Shriners Hospitals for Children. They took a special behind-the-scenes tour in Mexico City during the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship.