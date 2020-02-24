×
Morgan Hoffmann's approach to healing muscular dystrophy

Currently on major medical extension from the PGA TOUR, Morgan Hoffmann found a holistic and herbal approach to healing his muscular dystrophy, after spending four months in Nepal doing research. In 2017 he started the Morgan Hoffman Foundation to beat the "unbeatable" and will be awarded the Courage Award at the 2020 Honda Classic for his efforts.