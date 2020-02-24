Morgan Hoffmann's approach to healing muscular dystrophy

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Currently on major medical extension from the PGA TOUR, Morgan Hoffmann found a holistic and herbal approach to healing his muscular dystrophy, after spending four months in Nepal doing research. In 2017 he started the Morgan Hoffman Foundation to beat the "unbeatable" and will be awarded the Courage Award at the 2020 Honda Classic for his efforts.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.