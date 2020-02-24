×
As Heard in Norway: Viktor Hovland's closing birdie at Puerto Rico

In the final round of the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, Viktor Hovland sinks a lengthy putt for birdie at the par-5 18th hole to claim his first-career PGA TOUR victory. This highlight is called by GOLFTV's Norwegian broadcasters.