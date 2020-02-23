×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Shane Lowry uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shane Lowry lands his 120-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.