×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sebastián Muñoz dials in tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 232-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.