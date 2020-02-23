Patrick Reed wins at WGC-Mexico

|
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed turned in a 4-under 67, getting him to 18-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field to grab his second WGC title and eighth PGA TOUR victory.
