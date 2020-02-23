×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Reed's clutch birdie is the Shot of the Day

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.