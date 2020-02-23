×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Reed birdies No. 15 at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed found himself just short of the green after his first two shots at the par-5 15th hole. He would two-putt from the fringe to make birdie.