Justin Thomas hits left-handed at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, after hitting his tee shot into the woods at the par-4 10th hole, Justin Thomas opted to hit left-handed for his second shot as he tried to punch out of the woods and back into the fairway.