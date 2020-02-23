×
Hideki Matsuyama jars lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Hideki Matsuyama drains a 55-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.