Bryson DeChambeau's approach to 2 feet leads to birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 133-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.