Bryson DeChambeau nearly hole out for eagle at WGC-Mexico

In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau nearly jars his 142-yard approach before stopping his ball 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.