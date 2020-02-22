×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Viktor Hovland sinks birdie putt on No. 12 at Puerto Rico

In the third round of the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, Viktor Hovland sinks a birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.