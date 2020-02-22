Rahm & Reavie aces, JT leads, Ancer pumps up home crowd

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship, where Jon Rahm and Chez Reavie both had holes-in-one and leader Justin Thomas heard the roars after Mexico's Abraham Ancer got the crowd pumped up.
