×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rafa Cabrera Bello’s tee shot sets up eagle putt at WGC-Mexico

In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 315-yard tee shot on the par-4 1st hole to 12 feet then sinks the putt for eagle. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.