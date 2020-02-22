×
Chez Reavie’s ace on No. 3 at WGC-Mexico

In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Chez Reavie holes a 167-yard tee shot for eagle on the par-3 3rd hole.