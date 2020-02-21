×
Rory McIlroy sinks 21-footer for birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Rory McIlroy jars a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.