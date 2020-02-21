×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy reunites with two fans at WGC -Mexico Championship

When Rory McIlroy lost the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Eduardo and Hector were brought to tears. In 2020 they walk inside the ropes with their idol at Club de Golf Chapultepec. CLICK HERE to watch Rory's first meeting with these fans in 2019