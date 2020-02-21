Rory McIlroy reunites with two fans at WGC -Mexico Championship

|
When Rory McIlroy lost the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Eduardo and Hector were brought to tears. In 2020 they walk inside the ropes with their idol at Club de Golf Chapultepec. CLICK HERE to watch Rory's first meeting with these fans in 2019
