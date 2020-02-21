Lee Westwood sinks 27-footer for birdie at WGC-Mexico

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Lee Westwood drains a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.