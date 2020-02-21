Justin Thomas drives green to set up eagle at WGC-Mexico

|
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Justin Thomas reaches the green within 305-yard tee shot, landing his ball 35 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
