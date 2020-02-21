×
Jon Rahm cards birdie from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Jon Rahm drains a 30-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.