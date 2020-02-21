Four tied for lead heading into the weekend at Puerto Rico

|
In the second round of the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, Viktor Hovland, Josh Teater, Emiliano Grillo and Kyle Stanley all got to 10-under for the tournament, making for a four-way tie atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
