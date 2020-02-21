×
DeChambeau can't believe his birdie, Im's incredible water bounce and Hovland leads

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of the World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau couldn't believe his own 47-foot birdie, Sungjae Im's tee shot bounced out of the water and onto the green and Viktor Hovland is tied for the lead at the Puerto Rico Open.