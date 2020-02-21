DeChambeau can't believe his birdie, Im's incredible water bounce and Hovland leads

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of the World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship, where Bryson DeChambeau couldn't believe his own 47-foot birdie, Sungjae Im's tee shot bounced out of the water and onto the green and Viktor Hovland is tied for the lead at the Puerto Rico Open.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.