Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 6 in Round 2 at WGC-Mexico

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Bryson DeChambeau jars a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.