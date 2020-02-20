×
Scottie Scheffler uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scottie Scheffler lands his 208-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.