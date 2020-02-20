×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ryan Fox sinks birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryan Fox sinks a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.