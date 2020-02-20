×
Rory McIlroy's impressive second leads to eagle at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy hits his second shot 279 yards, landing his ball 17 feet from the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.