×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rafa Cabrera Bello hits flagstick to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits the flagstick with his 57-yard approach and stops his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.