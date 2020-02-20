×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Paul Casey drives green to set up eagle at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey drives the green with his 308-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 18 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for eagle.