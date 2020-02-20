×
McIlroy dominates at altitude, DJ's crazy line and Bubba's chip-in

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship, where Rory McIlroy proved he likes playing at altitude, the high elevation allowed Dustin Johnson to take a crazy line at the driveable par 4 and Bubba Watson trails by two thanks to a chip-in.