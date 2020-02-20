×
Kids from The First Tee re-enact Tiger Woods' bunker shot at WGC-Mexico

Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship, student members of The First Tee try to pull off Tiger Woods' 132-yard bunker shot on the par-4 9th hole that he hit in the 2019 event. CLICK HERE to watch Tiger Woods’ shot in 2019.