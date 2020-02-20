×
Gary Woodland uses big tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland sends his tee shot 383 yards, stopping his ball just short of the green at the par-4 12th hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.